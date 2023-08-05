Arsenal will need ‘unheard of’ points tally to win title – Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta knows his Arsenal side will need a monumental points tally if they are to pip Manchester City to the Premier League title his season.

The two rivals meet in Sunday’s Community Shield, the Gunners taking part after they finished second to treble-winning City last year.

Arsenal led the way for much of the campaign but lost both home and away to Pep Guardiola’s men, who have now claimed five of the last six league crowns.

Mikel Arteta (left) goes up against Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola again on Sunday (Martin Rickett/PA).

“They’ve shown their consistency over the years and they merit that respect from everybody for what they’ve done,” Arteta said of his former club.

“If you want to challenge for that championship you know the total points that you’re going to be needing and that’s unheard of in this league for the last 100 years.

“So that’s the standard and, if you want to be there, you know what you have to do.”

Asked if City’s treble-winning exploits could mark the pinnacle for Guardiola’s current crop, Arteta added: “I heard that a few times in the last seven years – and they won four titles, got to a hundred points and then they go to 95.

“So I don’t think that’s the case. And knowing the manager and the people who work at the club I don’t think that’s going to be the case.”

Arteta has won the FA Cup and Community Shield since taking over at the Emirates Stadium in 2019 but now wants to show last season’s unexpected title tilt was not a one-off.

“This is what we want, to be on every front fighting for trophies,” he added.

“We have to prove that what we did last year was something, but it wasn’t enough to win the biggest trophy and the one we were looking (for).

“We have to be better and that comes every day with trying to be better, making better decisions and playing better, and deserving to win the game. In the end, the outcome will come by itself.”