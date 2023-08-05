Arsenal will need ‘unheard of’ points tally to win title – Mikel Arteta

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Arsenal will need ‘unheard of’ points tally to win title – Mikel Arteta

By Press Association
Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal face Manchester City in the Community Shield on Sunday (John Walton/PA).
Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal face Manchester City in the Community Shield on Sunday (John Walton/PA).

Mikel Arteta knows his Arsenal side will need a monumental points tally if they are to pip Manchester City to the Premier League title his season.

The two rivals meet in Sunday’s Community Shield, the Gunners taking part after they finished second to treble-winning City last year.

Arsenal led the way for much of the campaign but lost both home and away to Pep Guardiola’s men, who have now claimed five of the last six league crowns.

Mikel Arteta (left) and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola
Mikel Arteta (left) goes up against Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola again on Sunday (Martin Rickett/PA).

“They’ve shown their consistency over the years and they merit that respect from everybody for what they’ve done,” Arteta said of his former club.

“If you want to challenge for that championship you know the total points that you’re going to be needing and that’s unheard of in this league for the last 100 years.

“So that’s the standard and, if you want to be there, you know what you have to do.”

Asked if City’s treble-winning exploits could mark the pinnacle for Guardiola’s current crop, Arteta added: “I heard that a few times in the last seven years – and they won four titles, got to a hundred points and then they go to 95.

“So I don’t think that’s the case. And knowing the manager and the people who work at the club I don’t think that’s going to be the case.”

Arteta has won the FA Cup and Community Shield since taking over at the Emirates Stadium in 2019 but now wants to show last season’s unexpected title tilt was not a one-off.

“This is what we want, to be on every front fighting for trophies,” he added.

“We have to prove that what we did last year was something, but it wasn’t enough to win the biggest trophy and the one we were looking (for).

“We have to be better and that comes every day with trying to be better, making better decisions and playing better, and deserving to win the game. In the end, the outcome will come by itself.”