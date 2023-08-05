Stephen Robinson says discipline and hard work key to St Mirren season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stephen Robinson says discipline and hard work key to St Mirren season

By Press Association
St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson optimistic about new season (Steve Welsh/PA)
St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson optimistic about new season (Steve Welsh/PA)

Stephen Robinson stressed the importance of the work ethic at St Mirren as he looked forward to the cinch Premiership opener against Hibernian on Sunday.

The Buddies travel to Easter Road on the back of their most successful league finish since 1985 – last season’s sixth-place finish.

The Paisley club’s boss, who will assess defender Charles Dunne as he hopes to recover from a calf injury which initially was believed to have kept him out of the start to the league season, spoke of the key criteria  – “discipline, hard work and being hard to break down” – for what he hopes is another successful season.

The Northern Irishman said: “Before the  top-six split, we didn’t concede loads of goals, I think we had one of the best defensive records in the league.

“We were the highest pressers in the league outwith Celtic. Those things we have to maintain.

“There are other aspects and statistics we look at and ask what we can be better at.

“But first and foremost the work ethic from top to bottom of the football club has to be high to compete at this level.

“To bridge the gap in the financial disparity in the league, you have to be disciplined, you have to work hard and you have to have good characters and I believe we have got that.

“There is a real core of players who were here last year that believe in what we are doing.

“We are trying to tweak it, change and makes things better as we go while not coming away from our core values of the hard work and organisation.

“The fans believe in the team and there is real togetherness at the football club.

“You can achieve if you stick together, you can achieve many good things and that’s what we aim to do.”