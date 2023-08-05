Colchester clash with Swindon postponed due to waterlogged pitch

Colchester’s opening game of the new League Two season against Swindon has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

The match was called off less than 30 minutes before the scheduled 3pm kick-off following a pitch inspection at the JobServe Community Stadium, with the region having been hit by heavy rain.

A Colchester statement read: “Referee Anthony Backhouse deemed the pitch unplayable due to the surface being waterlogged, despite the best efforts of the U’s groundstaff to get the game on, following a pitch inspection at 2:30pm.

“A new date will be confirmed in due course for the U’s match against Swindon Town.”