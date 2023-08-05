Ryan Bowman goal sees Shrewsbury beat Cheltenham in Matty Taylor’s first game

Ryan Bowman’s second-half strike was enough to earn Shrewsbury a 1-0 win over Cheltenham and give new boss Matty Taylor the perfect start.

The Shrews skipper pounced in the 50th minute after Luke Southwood had to dive at full stretch to parry Ben Williams’ header towards his own goal following Jordan Shipley’s cross.

Bowman had shot wide a minute earlier after a long clearance from Marko Marosi caught out the away defence.

Three Cheltenham staff, including director of football Micky Moore, left for Shrewsbury this summer, meaning there was an extra edge building up to the opening-day clash, but the game did not come to life until late in the first period.

Daniel Udoh turned a low ball in from Shipley over for Shrewsbury and at the other end after Liam Sercombe’s shot was saved, Rob Street nearly netted against his former loan club but Morgan Feeney’s fine challenge denied him.

After Bowman’s goal, Udoh – back from a 12-month ACL injury absence – forced Southwood into a block at his near post in the 75th minute as Shrewsbury nearly made it 2-0, but they had done enough.