Livingston and Aberdeen share points from frustrating stalemate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Livingston and Aberdeen share points from frustrating stalemate

By Press Association
Aberdeen goalkeeper Kelle Roos kept a clean sheet (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Aberdeen goalkeeper Kelle Roos kept a clean sheet (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Aberdeen picked up a point from a goalless draw after failing to register a single shot on target in a hard-fought encounter at Livingston.

There was no shortage of effort from both teams but there was a distant lack of goalmouth action.

Livingston finished the game strongly and at least asked questions of Dons goalkeeper Kelle Roos with efforts from Cristian Montano and Ayo Obileye.

There was little for the 4,000-strong Aberdeen fans to get excited about although Johnny Hayes will be kicking himself that he did not at least find the target from a good position at the back post in the early stages of the second period.

Former Livingston captain Nicky Devlin was in the thick of the action during a fiercely competitive start.

Devlin lined up on the right of a three-man defence that included Dons debutant Sloboden Rubezic.

The visitors created the first chance of note in the 14th minute when Duk met Leighton Clarkson’s cross but the forward glanced a header over the bar.

The Lions grew into the game and Mo Sangare got their first shot away in 22 minutes. Montano’s cross was only half cleared and Sangare chested the ball down before swinging a half-volley wide.

It was the home side that created another chance in first-half stoppage time but Jamie Brandon was unable to get a touch on Montano’s cross.

The second period began how the first half ended with both team’s refusing to give an inch.

Aberdeen midfielder Hayes was disappointed not to score after being found at the back post by Clarkson after finding the side netting as he slid in to reach the cross.

At the other end, Montano volleyed well over after Luiyi de Lucas’ cross was flicked on by Joel Nouble.

The Colombian then registered the first shot on target in the 70th minute when he connected with Scott Pittman’s cross.

The Lions were the team finishing strongly and they were asking plenty of questions of the Aberdeen defence by throwing crosses into the area.

Obileye should have done better when he was found unmarked at the back post from Andrew Shinnie’s corner but Roos got down well to the effort.

Duk then sliced an effort well wide with four minutes left after meeting Ester Sokler’s effort in the box.

Livingston sub Bruce Anderson was carried off on a stretcher in stoppage time after a lengthy delay having come off second best in an aerial challenge with Rubezic.