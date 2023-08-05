Jake Eastwood saves penalty on Grimsby debut to earn point against AFC Wimbledon

Grimsby and AFC Wimbledon shared the points in their Sky Bet League Two curtain-raiser at Blundell Park.

Mariners goalkeeper Jake Eastwood was the hero as he saved a second-half penalty from Ali Al-Hamadi on debut to earn his side a point.

The Dons’ best chances aside from the penalty came in quick succession around the 34th minute as Ryan Johnson won two headers from back-to-back corners.

Despite Grimsby’s bright start to the second half, the visitors were gifted a golden opportunity to go ahead in the 59th minute as Harry Clifton brought down Al-Hamadi in the box.

He stepped up to take the penalty, which was saved well by Eastwood down to his left, with a double save made in the end by the Grimsby stopper to deny Al-Hamadi on the follow-up.

Buoyed by the penalty save, the hosts went down the other end a few minutes later with defender Harvey Rodgers having a shot from outside the area saved by the visiting goalkeeper Alex Bass.

Abo Eisa went close to scoring the only goal but his long-range effort was tipped onto a post by Bass.