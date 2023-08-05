Salford open with win over Forest Green

Last season’s League Two playoff semi-finalists Salford made a winning start to the campaign as they beat recently relegated Forest Green 2-0 at The Bolt New Lawn.

A Conor McAleny strike and late substitute Matt Smith’s header were enough for all three points against opponents who had not lost an opening-day game since 2016.

Rovers should have taken the lead through Tyrese Omotoye, but his header from a Charlie McCann cross went over the top on 12 minutes.

Matty Stevens was next to come close and he connected with a Callum Jones corner, but the forward was denied by the crossbar and City scrambled to safety.

McAleny took full advantage of a set-piece not dealt with by Forest Green as he fired home right-footed from six yards out after the break.

Callum Hendry passed up a huge opportunity to make it two after Dom Bernard’s clearance could only find the City number nine but he blazed over.

Experienced forward Smith doubled Salford’s tally late in the day after he nodded home Luke Bolton’s cross.