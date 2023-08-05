Morton hit back to beat Ayr By Press Association August 5 2023, 5.33pm Share Morton hit back to beat Ayr Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6017929/morton-hit-back-to-beat-ayr/ Copy Link Former Heart of Midlothian midfielder Robbie Muirhead scored Morton’s second from the spot (Jeff Holmes/PA) Morton opened their Championship campaign with an entertaining 3-1 win over Ayr at Cappielow. A goalless first period was soon forgotten when Oliver Pendlebury fired the visitors ahead in the 51st minute. But the strike stirred Morton into action as they responded through Robbie Crawford, Robbie Muirhead and Steven Boyd in a 25-minute spell. Muirhead’s goal came from the penalty spot after George Oakley had been fouled by Sean McGinty.