Two late goals rescue Raith point in Championship opener at Partick Thistle

Two goals in the final seven minutes saw Raith rescue an unlikely point in a 2-2 Scottish Championship draw at Partick Thistle.

The hosts looked to have the points sewn up by the interval as Jack McMillan put them ahead in just the fifth minute, when he converted the rebound after Kerr McInroy’s shot hit the crossbar.

Aidan Fitzpatrick added a second on the stroke of half-time when he fired home from McInroy’s cross.

Raith left it late and began their comeback in the 83rd minute when Dylan Easton fired home.

Anton Dowds then hit the post for Thistle – which could have wrapped up the win – but instead, Kieran Mitchell’s 89th-minute equaliser proved decisive as Rovers left with a point on the opening day.