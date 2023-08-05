Farrend Rawson nets late winner as Morecambe see off Walsall

An injury-time goal from Farrend Rawson gave Morecambe a 2-1 opening day win over Walsall at the Mazuma Stadium.

The central defender was in the right place to bundle the ball home from close range after a goalmouth scramble to give the Shrimps victory.

After an even start, Adam Mayor gave Morecambe the lead in the 25th minute with a fine finish after a flowing move.

JJ McKiernan and Eli King combined well in midfield and played the ball into the left-hand side of the area for Mayor to drill the ball past Owen Evans from 12 yards out.

The visitors levelled after 38 minutes with a goal that came from nowhere. Ryan Stirk cleared the ball from inside his own half which caught out the Morecambe defence and Daniel Johnson produced a neat finish to beat the onrushing Stuart Moore.

Walsall had the better of the second half, with Johnson hitting the inside of the post from the right-hand side of the box and substitute Douglas Taylor heading over from a good position before Rawson produced the late winner.