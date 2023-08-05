Barnet hold off Hartlepool comeback to hang on for victory

Barnet held off a late fightback to edge a 3-2 National League victory over Hartlepool in their season opener at the Hive.

The home side took the lead midway through the first half as debutant Adebola Oluwo bundled the ball home after Harry Pritchard got a touch on a free-kick at the far post.

Hartlepool pressed for an equaliser as Chris Wreh and Josh Umerah tested Bees goalkeeper Laurie Walker before Tom Crawford fired over the crossbar, while Nicke Kabamba headed an effort wide at the other end.

Kabamba almost doubled Barnet’s lead just before the break and he made his presence count at the start of the second half as the former Pools striker headed home at the far post.

Danny Collinge netted another header as the hosts made it three, while Hartlepool struck twice in the closing minutes as Jake Hastie pulled one back before Umerah fired in the rebound after the visitors had a penalty saved in stoppage time.