Matty Taylor hails Shrewsbury captain Ryan Bowman after win over Cheltenham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Matty Taylor hails Shrewsbury captain Ryan Bowman after win over Cheltenham

By Press Association
Matty Taylor’s Shrewsbury beat Cheltenham (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Matty Taylor’s Shrewsbury beat Cheltenham (Bradley Collyer/PA)

New boss Matty Taylor heaped praise on Shrewsbury captain Ryan Bowman after his second-half goal secured a 1-0 win over Cheltenham.

Bowman pounced in the 50th minute after Luke Southwood had to dive at full stretch to parry Ben Williams’ header towards his own goal following Jordan Shipley’s cross, ensuring it was the perfect start to Taylor’s reign at the Croud Meadow.

“I can only commend Ryan for what he’s done since I’ve been in the building,” Taylor said.

“He’s been exemplary in his behaviour, he’s in unbelievable physical shape and he’s paid to score goals, which is what he’s done today.

“I am pleased for him, leading the team and scoring the winning goal. I thought it was a dominant performance, without the scoreline suggesting that, because we were excellent, especially in the first half.

“It’s nice to get three points and a 1-0 win at home is the ideal start, even if we should have been out of sight by half time.”

Bowman had shot wide a minute before his goal after a long clearance from Marko Marosi caught out the away defence.

Three Cheltenham staff, including director of football Micky Moore, left for Shrewsbury this summer, meaning there was an extra edge building up to the opening-day clash, but the game did not come to life until late in the first period.

Daniel Udoh turned a low ball from Shipley over for Shrewsbury and at the other end after Liam Sercombe’s shot was saved, Rob Street nearly netted against his former loan club but Morgan Feeney’s fine challenge denied him.

Bowman’s strike partner Udoh, back from a 12-month ACL injury absence, forced Southwood into a block at his near post in the 75th minute as Shrewsbury nearly made it 2-0, but they had done enough.

Robins boss Wade Elliott was encouraged by the way his team finished the game, despite suffering an opening-day defeat.

“I thought the last half-an-hour or so was probably a better representation of what we want to be about,” he said.

“For whatever reason the shackles came off and we looked a bit more like ourselves. For the first hour, it wasn’t a classic, put it that way.

“It was a cagey game and we knew it’d come down to a moment and unfortunately, we were on the wrong side of that moment.

“Before that, ironically enough without having the bulk of the game we probably had the better chances and in the last half-an-hour we took the ball and played with a bit more intent.

“The challenge from us is to have that mindset from the off.”