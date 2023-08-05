Hamilton start Scottish League One campaign with win over Cove Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hamilton start Scottish League One campaign with win over Cove Rangers

By Press Association
Hamilton started their season with a win (Jane Barlow/PA)
Hamilton started their season with a win (Jane Barlow/PA)

Cove Rangers started life in Scottish League One on a losing note as Hamilton put their disappointment at missing out on promotion last season behind them with a 1-0 victory at the ZLX Stadium.

Hamilton’s shootout defeat to Airdrie in May condemned the Accies to at least one more campaign in the third tier, with the Toonsers dropping down after finishing last in the Championship last term.

It was Hamilton who won this season-opener, with the decisive moment coming in the 35th minute when Josh Kerr turned into his own net from Jamie Barjonas’ teasing low ball into the area.

The visitors’ defeat was compounded by Paul McGowan seeing red eight minutes from time.

Cammy Clark’s 69th-minute free-kick from 25 yards helped promoted Stirling get their season under way with a 1-0 victory over Edinburgh City.

However, Annan Athletic, who joined Stirling in League One, began their season with a humbling 3-0 defeat at Falkirk.

The Bairns took the lead in the 58th minute through Ross MacIver’s header while Callumn Morrison’s thunderbolt from distance doubled their advantage five minutes later.

Substitute Aidan Nesbitt netted on the rebound after another Morrison strike was saved to seal a commanding win for Falkirk.

Alloa got the better of a 4-3 thriller at Queen of South.

David McKay cancelled out Kieran McKechnie’s opener then Alloa stormed ahead through Bradley Rodden and Conor Sammon before the half hour.

While Gavin Reilly’s penalty pulled one back, Alloa led 4-2 at the interval through Rodden.

Reilly’s second successful spot-kick six minutes from time set up a dramatic finale but Alloa held on.

Second-half goals from Lewis Moore and substitute Botti Biabi gave Kelty Hearts a 2-0 win at Montrose.

Promoted Spartans battled back a goal down to claim a 1-1 Scottish League Two draw at home to Clyde.

Martin Rennie headed in midway through the first half for Clyde, who were relegated last season, but Jamie Dishington’s strike in the 69th minute ensured the spoils were shared.

Jack Brown’s close-range strike and Conor O’Keefe’s second-half double helped Peterhead to a 3-0 win at East Fife.

Ryan Blair struck early on for Dumbarton but they had to be content with a 1-1 draw at Bonnyrigg Rose as Luke Mahady scored nine minutes from time.

James Dolan headed home midway through the first half as Stranraer edged to a 1-0 win at Elgin – who avoided the drop last season by a point – while Stenhousemuir were held to a 0-0 draw by Forfar.