Practice makes perfect as Jack Iredale delights Bolton boss Ian Evatt

By Press Association
Ian Evatt’s side got off to a winning start (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Ian Evatt’s side got off to a winning start (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Jack Iredale’s first ever Bolton goal in Wanderers’ 3-0 Sky Bet League One win over Lincoln was a touch of deja vu for manager Ian Evatt and his squad.

Out of action with a knee injury since January 2, Iredale opened the Trotters’ goalscoring account after four minutes; his first since netting for previous club Cambridge 22 months ago.

The versatile Australian’s header came from Aaron Morley’s corner before Victor Adeboyejo doubled the home side’s lead from another corner after 59 minutes.

Imps skipper Paudie O’Connor then turned substitute George Thomason’s cross into his own net for Wanderers’ third to complete a miserable opener for Mark Kennedy’s side.

“Jack scored exactly the same goal in training,” said Evatt. “So to replicate that was fantastic and the delivery from Aaron was perfect.”

Evatt agreed Iredale’s return has come at the right time, with George Johnston out for the season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

“We know Jack has flexibility. He can play full-back, wing-back or as a centre-half and we like those types,” he said.

“George is one of the best one-v-one defenders in the division but Jack’s range of passing gives us a chance to cause problems.”

On Bolton’s best opening-day win for 12 years, Evatt said: “I am pleased to score from two set-plays because it is something we have taken pride in of late.

“Some of our general play was excellent, particularly in the second half. Some of the moves were smooth, crisp and sharp.

“There is still a lot to work on but it is a decent start because they are a difficult side to break down.”

Lincoln manager Kennedy said: “No one wants to lose 3-0 but we have lost to two set-pieces and an own goal. That is disappointing.

“We said to the guys after the game, ‘What cost us the game? They said: ‘Set-pieces’ – but it was actually individuals not doing their jobs properly.

“When you watch the teams who are the best at set-pieces, they have two things in common: the first one is delivery and the second is the desire to head or defend goals. That was the difference.

“I have no problem with possession stats. I never expected to come here and dominate the ball. I am calm with that.

“Hand on heart it was a nightmare game coming into it. I really believed though we could take something from the game.

“I thought there were good moments, particularly in the first half and we started the second half well.

“We got into good areas of the pitch but didn’t show the killer instinct to go and deliver key crosses in good areas.”