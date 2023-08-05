Hull assistant boss Justin Walker questions officials’ performance at Norwich

Hull’s management were feeling hard done by after being sunk by last-gasp goal in a 2-1 opening-day defeat against Norwich at Carrow Road.

Head coach Liam Rosenior was shown a red card by referee Keith Stroud for the angry protest which followed Adam Idah’s stoppage-time winner.

That meant he was forced to miss the post-match press conference under new rules, with assistant head coach Justin Walker standing in to air his side’s greviances.

“I have to be careful with what I say but we are very angry about the way the game was managed at the end,” he said.

“We were told there was five minutes of added time and five minutes and 15 seconds had been played when the ball was played into a neutral area. That was the time he should have blown the final whistle, so why didn’t he?

“And if the officials weren’t sure whether their player was offside or not, why was the goal allowed to stand? We also felt the corner that led to the goal shouldn’t have been given as the ball had already gone out.

“A lot of things happened at the end but the bottom line is we think the game should have finished by then.

“Having said all that there were plenty of positives to take from the game, even though there are things we need to do better, we know that. But all we are doing is talking about what happened in added time.”

Despite the controversy, it was a deserved win for Norwich who completely dominated the first half before a more evenly-matched second period.

The hosts had already had a couple of decent efforts before going behind against the run of play in the 17th minute.

On-loan Manchester City striker Liam Delap produced an emphatic finish into the roof of the net after catching Shane Duffy in possession.

But the one-sided nature of proceedings continued after that, with Norwich finally drawing level in first-half stoppage time through youngster Jonathan Rowe who fired home emphatically from just outside the box after being played through by the middle by Dimi Giannoulis.

The second half was a more tight affair, but just as it seemed as though honours would be shared substitute Idah found himself in the right place at the right time to convert from close range after a last-gasp cross had been deflected into his path off a Hull defender.

Norwich head coach David Wagner was delighted with his side’s opening-day performance.

“I know we got our winning goal right at the end but I thought it was a deserved win,” he said.

“In the first half I thought we were outstanding, creating lots of chances. We didn’t have the same level in the second half but we kept going and got our reward in the end.

“It could have been frustrating for the supporters in the first half with us not ts,aking our chance, but they kept believing and I think that got through to the players who kept believing as well.

“It was a poor goal to concede but the players reacted well and I am delighted with the way we played – coming back from 1-0 down to take all three points, everyone is happy.

“I have seen a lot of good things in pre-season and this was a continuation of that – another step in the right direction.”