Sport

Steven Schumacher hails potential of returning Bali Mumba and Morgan Whittaker

By Press Association
Bali Mumba, top, helped Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher, left, get off to a winning start (Nick Potts/PA)
Bali Mumba, top, helped Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher, left, get off to a winning start (Nick Potts/PA)

Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher praised returning duo Bali Mumba and Morgan Whittaker as his side marked their return to the Championship with a 3-1 home win over Neil Warnock’s Huddersfield at windswept Home Park.

Whittaker’s sixth-minute opener was cancelled out by Terriers skipper Michal Helik’s leveller in first-half stoppage time.

But two solo goals in as many second-half minutes swung the game in Argyle’s favour, with Mumba’s 74th-minute strike swiftly followed by striker Ryan Hardie’s sharp finish two minutes later.

Schumacher said: “All through pre-season we spoke about how we need to be clinical. That’s going to make such a difference this season.

“I really enjoyed the game, two teams that went at it right from the very start. It was intense. There was always someone right up against our players.

“We showed bits of quality when we needed and that swung it in our favour.

“The early goal settled everyone’s nerves a bit I think. It wasn’t a typical goal that we would score.

“Twenty minutes in Huddersfield got themselves back into the game and then got their goal just before half-time.

“We were disappointed to concede the way we did, with the ball bouncing off the post to one of their players.

“But then Bali and Ryan Hardie produced two bits of quality. If we get those forward players the ball, then they will produce.”

Former loanees Whittaker and Mumba are both back at the club permanently after £1million moves from Swansea and Norwich respectively.

“Morgan was in the right place at the right time,” said Schumacher. “Adam Randell has done brilliantly to get up and head it on and you expect Morgan to score those.

“Bali has done brilliantly, a great run and finish. We know the pair of them. We saw how good they were last season. They go out and express themselves. Morgan’s assist for Ryan’s goal came from his defensive work.

“I think they both have still got bags of potential and we can develop that here.

“Ryan’s always playing on the shoulder. That’s his 50th goal (for the club) and I am pleased for all the front three that they have got the start of the season off with a goal.

“I was really pleased with Conor Hazard, on his debut, he made a couple of brilliant saves.

“Nobody was poor, everybody contributed, it’s three points, a great start, what we all wanted.”

Huddersfield boss Warnock said: “You have got to take your chances. We had three great chances.

“It’s fine margins really. It didn’t surprise me that the two wide lads won it for them because we made mistakes against them. I thought we had nullified them but we didn’t. They win the games with their goals.

“When you look at goals throughout the season there will always be an aspect of disappointment.

“You can talk all day but it’s one game gone and we got beat. It’s a game we should have won. If Jack Rudoni’s free header goes in and Josh Koroma scores then you win the game.

“You can do something at 2-1 but you can’t do much at 3-1.

“You can coach all day long. If you don’t take your chances you don’t win your games.”

Huddersfield host Middlesbrough – another of Warnock’s former clubs – in the EFL Cup on Tuesday.

He said: “I will be looking at all the lads on Tuesday to see if there is anybody in there that can force their way in.

“I think our first eleven as good as anyone’s when we’ve got them all available.”