Derek Adams praises ‘fantastic’ Morecambe after win over Walsall

Morecambe boss Derek Adams labelled his new-look side “fantastic” after they sealed a dramatic 2-1 victory over Walsall at the Mazuma Stadium.

Adams saw Farrend Rawson earn his side the three points with a close-range finish in the 92nd minute following first-half goals from Adam Mayor and Danny Johnson.

Adams, who handed out five debuts after being forced to release many of his first-team squad after relegation at the end of last season, said: “It was a great win for us against a team looking to get promoted this year and I’m delighted for the lads.

“We have a lot of new players, with many of those under 21, but some of the football they played today was fantastic.

“We started the game passing the ball about well and scored a sublime goal to take the lead which was nothing less than we deserved.

“Walsall didn’t really hurt us until they scored from a long clearance which we didn’t deal with at all well and from there it became a bit scrappy.

“There were a few nerves but to give the lads credit they kept at it and got the winner at the death and it was a great feeling to get the three points.”

The excellent Mayor gave Morecambe the lead in the 25th minute when he produced a fine, low finish to beat Owen Evans after some good work from JJ McKiernan and Eli King.

The Saddlers levelled after 38 minutes with a goal that seemed to catch everyone by surprise. Ryan Stirk cleared the ball from inside his own half, which caught out the Morecambe defence, and Johnson ran on to slide the ball past Stuart Moore.

Walsall had the better of the second half, with Johnson hitting the inside of the post from the right-hand side of the box and substitute Douglas Taylor heading over from a good position before Rawson produced the late winner.

A dangerous Mayor cross was headed goalwards and, after a goalmouth scramble, Rawson was in the perfect place to bundle home the ball to seal the points.

Walsall boss Mat Sadler said he could not be too critical of his side’s performance and felt they deserved something from the game.

He said: “It’s really hard to be too critical overall because I thought we looked good, especially in the second half.

“After we scored to get back in the game I thought there was only one team that was going to win the game and that is why there are a lot of frustrated bodies in the dressing room.

“We hit the post and looked dangerous when we went forward. The final pass was missing at times but there is a lot to take from the game and a lot we can work on.”