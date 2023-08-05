Luke Williams calls Notts County’s display in defeat at Sutton ‘pathetic’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Luke Williams calls Notts County’s display in defeat at Sutton ‘pathetic’

By Press Association
Luke Williams’ Notts County were beaten by Sutton (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Notts County boss Luke Williams branded his 10-man side’s performance “weak” and “pathetic” after their humbling League Two return ended 5-1 at Sutton.

Goalkeeper Aidan Stone was sent off after just 15 minutes at Gander Green Lane.

But Williams insisted that was no excuse for his team’s disappointing display.

Joe Kizzi opened the scoring for the hosts inside two minutes before Omari Patrick’s brace made it 3-0.

Harry Beautyman grabbed the fourth and Harry Smith added gloss with 12 minutes left after David McGoldrick got a mere consolation.

When asked if the sending-off changed the game, Williams said: “Don’t dare say that because that’s a lie.

“We were weak and pathetic and the opposition were the total opposite of that. They were ferocious and really competitive and really impressive.

“We were thoroughly beaten and deserved to be thoroughly beaten. It had nothing to do with the sending off.

“I’ve said many, many times before that I love this group of players and I’ve spent an entire season not being able to criticise them really because they lost three games the entire season last year.

“But I have to tell the truth and I’ve told the players in the changing room and that breaks my heart because imagine how much we’ve been through together and how much these players mean to me.

“Unfortunately in the job description I have to drive them on and have to tell them the truth.

“If they want to make a fist of it then they will have to do a hell of a lot better than that.”

On the flip side, Matt Gray’s outfit enjoyed the perfect start to the new season.

New signings Patrick and Smith grabbed three of the goals, much to the delight of their new head coach.

He said: “It’s a really good start for us. We were aggressive, on the front foot and got down the sides of them and that’s what I want from my team this season.

“The sending-off certainly changed the game and helped us, but I was pleased with our shape off the ball as well.

“It’s difficult at times when the opposition go down to 10 men and we coped with that really well.

“I was very pleased with how clinical we were once we had the man advantage.

“I’m really pleased with all of the new lads and how they have integrated into the group.

“I’m really pleased with the whole group and it was a really top performance that they showed today.”