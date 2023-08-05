Ryan Reynolds had ‘first day of school vibes’ ahead of Wrexham’s loss to MK Dons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ryan Reynolds had ‘first day of school vibes’ ahead of Wrexham’s loss to MK Dons

By Press Association
Ryan Reynolds’ ide lost 5-3 (Jacob King/PA)
Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds had “first day of school vibes” ahead of an emotional, long-awaited English Football League return that proved promoted Wrexham still have a lot to learn after a 5-3 defeat to MK Dons.

The Welsh club have become one of the most talked about teams in the world over the last 30 months thanks to their famous owners and the acclaimed docuseries charting their rise.

Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s backing helped Wrexham end their 15 years away from the EFL, with Saturday’s clash at the sold-out SToK Racecourse marking their first at this level in 5,572 days.

“More than anything, the one word I would use is emotional,” Reynolds told Sky Sports ahead of the Sky Bet League Two clash.

“It’s really emotional. A lot of blood was spilled on this field the last couple of years, with Rob and I involved with the club.

“It never fails to completely take my breath away when I step out into the Racecourse Ground. It’s a church.

“So, to be here, I’ve got a little first day of school vibes, I have that sort of nervous energy that I’m kind of consumed with but super-excited. Can’t wait to get going.”

Reynolds and McElhenney were joined by actor Hugh Jackman at the bouncing Racecourse, where the excitement was punctured by Eoghan O’Connell’s sixth minute own goal.

Mohamed Eisa quickly added a sublime second and Jacob Mendy pulled one back for the National League champions, only for Jonathan Leko’s fine brace to put the Dons back in control.

Mohamed Eisa scores
Wrexham were well beaten at home (Jacob King/PA)

The hosts pushed for a dramatic late comeback, with substitutes Jordan Davies and Anthony Forde scoring either side of a Daniel Harvie effort for the victorious Dons.

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson, fresh from meeting the owners, said: “It wasn’t the day we wanted. With ourselves and Notts County, who had a defeat today, you come into the league, and everyone’s talking about ourselves going to be favourites.

“Sometimes you need a day like this, like a reality check, to reassess things and we will do that.

“The thing is with Rob and Ryan is they’re the first people to come in and sit down and have a beer with me after the game because when we win we’ve enjoyed the good times.

“And being a football manager, player, owner of a football club, it’s taking the knocks and today’s a knock for us.

“It’s not a season-defining defeat but I had a great chat with them afterwards and we’ll have a good sit down this week.

“We’re looking to add a couple more players before the window closes and if we do that I’m confident we’ve got a very strong squad.”

This was the first time Wrexham had lost a regular season home league game since November 2021 and proved an excellent start to life under Graham Alexander at the recently-relegated Dons.

“There’s a lot of work for us but that’s a great start for us,” the Dons manager said.

“I’m delighted for everybody because it’s been a traumatic year for the club. But the fans we brought here shows the loyalty is still there, they want to get behind us but we’ve got to give them something.”