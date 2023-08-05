Paul Hurst feels Grimsby had the better of their draw with AFC Wimbledon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Paul Hurst feels Grimsby had the better of their draw with AFC Wimbledon

By Press Association
Paul Hurst’s Grimsby drew with AFC Wimbledon (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Paul Hurst’s Grimsby drew with AFC Wimbledon (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Grimsby manager Paul Hurst believes his side had the better of their 0-0 draw with AFC Wimbledon despite the visitors having a second-half penalty saved.

Town started the second half brightly but the visitors were gifted a golden opportunity to go ahead in the 59th minute as Harry Clifton brought down Ali Al-Hamadi in the box.

The latter took the penalty, which was saved well by Jake Eastwood down to his left, with a double save made in the end by the Grimsby stopper to deny Al-Hamadi on the follow-up.

Wimbledon’s best chances aside from the penalty came in quick succession around the 34th minute as Ryan Johnson won two headers from back-to-back corners.

In the second period, buoyed by the penalty save, the hosts went down the other end a few minutes later with Abo Eisa having his long-range effort tipped onto a post by Alex Bass. Before that Grimsby defender Harvey Rodgers also had a shot from outside the area saved by the Wimbledon keeper.

Town boss Hurst was honest in his recollection of the game, taking into account the big moment in the second half which could have seen his side walk away with nothing, but still believing Grimsby had the better of the general play.

“I thought in the main we were the team most likely to win it in all honesty,” said Hurst. “Obviously they had the major opportunity with the penalty so they’ll be disappointed not to take that.

“We hit the post and I think we were the team that was pushing towards the end but they did certainly carry a threat on the break with the pace in particular of Al-Hamadi. I thought our two centre-backs dealt well with him in the main though.

“Overall, the attempts we had were more from distance and the ‘keeper made some great saves, one from Abo Eisa to turn his shot onto the post. From our point of view, we want to try and do a bit more, but it was nice to get the first clean sheet and point on the board.”

For AFC Wimbledon, there would have been a tinge of disappointment with the penalty miss but similarly to the Mariners’ perspective, it was an encouraging way to start the campaign for Johnnie Jackson and his men.

“We’re obviously disappointed having the penalty miss,” Jackson said.

“In the end it’s a point on the board, we would’ve liked it to be three considering the circumstances but you only need to look at some other results to see that other managers might have more concerns at this stage.”