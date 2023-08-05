Today at the World Cup: Spain and Japan make the quarter-finals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Today at the World Cup: Spain and Japan make the quarter-finals

By Press Association
Spain cruised into the Women’s World Cup quarter-finals (Abbie Parr/AP)
Spain made a statement of intent as they stormed into the Women’s World Cup quarter-finals by brushing aside Switzerland in Auckland.

Jorge Vilda’s side rebounded in excellent fashion from a heavy defeat to Japan, who joined Spain in the last eight after seeing off Norway in Wellington.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at all of Saturday’s World Cup action.

Five-alive Spain hammer Switzerland

Switzerland were hammered (Andrew Cornaga/AP)
Spain limped into the knockout rounds after being humbled by Japan in their final group game but they showed they remain a threat as they reached the quarter-finals for the first time in their history with a 5-1 win over Switzerland. A brace from Aitana Bonmati alongside goals from Alba Redondo and Laia Codina, who had earlier sent a back pass into her own net to briefly bring Switzerland level, had Spain in control at half-time. Spain eased off the pedal in the second half but still dominated proceedings and made it five through Jenny Hermoso to set up a quarter-final with either Netherlands or South Africa.

Japan saunter into quarters

Hinata Miyazawa sealed victory for Japan (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)
Hinata Miyazawa sealed victory for Japan (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

Norway were able to breach a miserly defence as Japan conceded in the tournament after three clean sheets but Futoshi Ikeda’s side claimed a relatively comfortable 3-1 win. Ingrid Engen’s own goal opened the scoring for Japan but Norway responded with their first meaningful attack of the game through Guro Reiten. Risa Shimizu restored Japan’s lead before Hinata Miyazawa scored her fifth goal of the tournament to seal victory, and her side will next face either Sweden or the United States.

Quote of the day

What’s next?

Quarter-final: Netherlands v South Africa, Sydney, 3am.

Quarter-final: Sweden v USA, Melbourne, 10am.