Today at the World Cup: Spain and Japan make the quarter-finals

Spain made a statement of intent as they stormed into the Women’s World Cup quarter-finals by brushing aside Switzerland in Auckland.

Jorge Vilda’s side rebounded in excellent fashion from a heavy defeat to Japan, who joined Spain in the last eight after seeing off Norway in Wellington.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at all of Saturday’s World Cup action.

Five-alive Spain hammer Switzerland

Switzerland were hammered (Andrew Cornaga/AP)

Spain limped into the knockout rounds after being humbled by Japan in their final group game but they showed they remain a threat as they reached the quarter-finals for the first time in their history with a 5-1 win over Switzerland. A brace from Aitana Bonmati alongside goals from Alba Redondo and Laia Codina, who had earlier sent a back pass into her own net to briefly bring Switzerland level, had Spain in control at half-time. Spain eased off the pedal in the second half but still dominated proceedings and made it five through Jenny Hermoso to set up a quarter-final with either Netherlands or South Africa.

Japan saunter into quarters

Hinata Miyazawa sealed victory for Japan (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

Norway were able to breach a miserly defence as Japan conceded in the tournament after three clean sheets but Futoshi Ikeda’s side claimed a relatively comfortable 3-1 win. Ingrid Engen’s own goal opened the scoring for Japan but Norway responded with their first meaningful attack of the game through Guro Reiten. Risa Shimizu restored Japan’s lead before Hinata Miyazawa scored her fifth goal of the tournament to seal victory, and her side will next face either Sweden or the United States.

Post of the day

Quote of the day

What’s next?

Quarter-final: Netherlands v South Africa, Sydney, 3am.

Quarter-final: Sweden v USA, Melbourne, 10am.