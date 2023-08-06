It means the world – Simone Biles makes stunning return after two-year break

Simone Biles says she always knew she would return to gymnastics after her experience at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 26-year-old – the most decorated gymnast in history – ended her two-year hiatus on Saturday as she won the US Classic in Chicago.

It was her first competition since the Olympics in 2021, when she suffered “the twisties” – a phenomenon which temporarily affects an athlete’s spatial awareness – and withdrew from five of her six finals to focus on her mental health.

Simone Biles during her floor exercise (Morry Gash/AP)

And the seven-time Olympic medallist and 19-time world champion, who is still doing weekly therapy, said her successful return “means the world”.

She told CNBC: “It felt really good, especially after everything that’s happened over the past year.

“I always kind of knew (I’d be back) as soon as everything that happened in Tokyo.

“So, this time I’m doing it for me. I worked a lot on myself and I believe in myself a little bit more, just coming back out here and starting the first steps again.

“It means the world because after everything that kind of transpired in Tokyo and it took a lot.

“I worked on myself a lot, I still do therapy weekly and it’s just been so exciting to come out here and have the confidence I had before.”

Biles recorded the meet’s best mark in three of the four disciplines as she scored a total of 59.100 to finish five points in front of second-placed Leanne Wong.

And Biles was happy with the fan support she received.

She added: “Everyone that was cheering, made posters and all that in the crowd, it just made my heart melt that they still believe in me.”

Biles has not confirmed whether she plans to compete at next year’s Olympic Games in Paris but her efforts on Saturday earned her qualification for the US Championships later this month.