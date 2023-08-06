Netball coach says tournaments such as the World Cup spark ‘fever’ in the sport

A head coach of a netball club has spoken of her “excitement” as England reach the Netball World Cup final for the first time, saying she witnesses “a fever” in the sport following big tournaments.

Abby Chamberlain, 32, head coach of Wyre Netball Club in Lancashire, said there is “a bit of a fever” in the sport whenever there are large tournaments such as the Commonwealth Games and the Netball World Cup.

It comes as the Roses reached the World Cup final for the first time on Saturday after beating New Zealand 46-40 in Cape Town, and on Sunday, they will go head to head against Australia for the chance of lifting the trophy.

Asked if tournaments such as the World Cup bring more women and girls into netball, Ms Chamberlain, who has coached at the club for 10 years, told the PA news agency: “I think any time it’s on the TV, I definitely see more interest around it.

Abby Chamberlain (left) with player Eleanor Hardy, 12, and her mother Pip Hardy (David Hardy/PA)

“The more exposure we’re getting, we definitely see more enquiries, more people reaching out, friends of friends, family members.

“There’s a bit of a fever around it whenever there’s something like this.”

Eleanor Hardy, 12, who plays wing attack in the under 12s at Wyre Netball Club, said she felt “inspired” by the England team, while her mother Pip Hardy, who has been playing the sport since she was 14, said she has been “on the edge of her seat” during previous matches.

Eleanor, whose favourite players on the team are Helen Housby and Natalie Metcalf, told PA that she was feeling “excited” and “nervous” ahead of the final.

“It’s inspiring to watch the older girls at the club and the ones on TV as well,” she added.

Eleanor Hardy said she is inspired by the older girls at Wyre Netball Club as well as the England players (David Hardy/PA)

Her mother, Pip Hardy, 40, whose own mother Andrea was one of the two founding members of Wyre Netball Club, told PA: “We’re a bit nervous, we’re really excited to see the girls there.

“The last two games have been absolutely incredible, on-the-edge-of-your-seat stuff.

“We’re really looking forward to the final tonight, and really hope we can get the outcome that we all believe we can get.”

Ms Chamberlain added that the Roses are “massive role models” for the club and the local area.

“The girls have seen them quite a bit growing up in different scenarios and matches,” she said.

“They’re massive role models for our local area.”

Eleanor Hardy with England netball player Natalie Metcalf (David Hardy/PA)

When asked what the sport means to them, Ms Hardy said she has been playing the sport with the same teammates since she was 14.

“We’re all still playing together 26 years later,” she said.

“It’s just amazing to have my little netball family, and I keep saying this to Eleanor, it’s about that netball family that’s there forever.”

Eleanor added: “I’ve made friends for life.”

Of their plans for Sunday, Eleanor said the under 12 players would be getting together to watch the game on Sunday afternoon, while Ms Chamberlain added that she is gathering some of the older players for cake and prosecco to watch the game.