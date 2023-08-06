Crysencio Summerville’s late equaliser earns Leeds point against Cardiff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Crysencio Summerville’s late equaliser earns Leeds point against Cardiff

By Press Association
Crysencio Summerville rescued a point for Leeds (Robbie Stephenson/PA)
Crysencio Summerville rescued a point for Leeds (Robbie Stephenson/PA)

Crysencio Summerville was Leeds’ hero as his stoppage-time equaliser rescued a dramatic 2-2 draw against gutsy Cardiff.

The Dutchman rifled home low into the corner with seconds remaining as Daniel Farke’s men pocketed a point after being two goals behind at the interval.

The new-look Bluebirds had defended their goal superbly in the second half, but they were thwarted at the death.

It was an impressive season opener for the Welshmen after they ended the last campaign way down in 21st place in the second tier.

With Farke and Erol Bulut both taking charge of their respective teams for the first time, it proved to be a rather cagey opening quarter-of-an-hour.

At that point it was Leeds who burst into life, with Wilfried Gnonto leading the charge.

After seeing a smart effort blocked bravely by Mark McGuinness, the electric Italian then volleyed inches past the upright after meeting Luke Ayling’s knock-down.

It was the Bluebirds who stunned the home faithful after 23 minutes, however, courtesy of one of their debutants.

Josh Bowler – signed on loan from Nottingham Forest during the week – notched at the second attempt from eight yards.

Callum O’Dowda had crossed in from the left, and after Ethan Ampadu blocked an initial strike, Ike Ugbo teed up Bowler and he side-footed home smartly.

The goal was clearly a huge shock for Leeds, but they responded positively.

Summerville fired a free-kick into the wall, before Daniel James charged towards the Cardiff box and blazed disappointingly over the top.

Summerville forced Bluebirds goalkeeper Jak Alnwick into a flying save, before Elland Road was stunned again as the visitors notched a second six minutes before the interval.

Ugbo – another debutant – slid in to poke home Aaron Ramsey’s deflected cross at the far post.

Ramsey – back making his third Bluebirds bow after 12 years away – was proving hugely influential as the visitors were now in firm control.

Three minutes into the second period Leeds were right back in contention when Liam Cooper powerfully headed home Summerville’s out-swinging corner.

With the home fans still on their feet, Gnonto danced through the Cardiff defence before seeing a shot flicked on to the top of the bar by Alnwick.

At the three-quarter point it was all Leeds, with Alnwick superb again when keeping out James’ curling strike.

The Bluebirds were offering precious little as an attacking force, but their defence was standing firm in the face of now consistent Leeds pressure.

They also survived strong penalty appeals when Summerville was sent tumbling under a challenge.

Leeds, however – back in the Championship after three seasons in the top flight – finally got the point they probably deserved when Summerville rifled home after Luis Sinisterra’s initial effort ricocheted into his path.