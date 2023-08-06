Today at the World Cup: USA crash out as Keira Walsh return boosts England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Today at the World Cup: USA crash out as Keira Walsh return boosts England

By Press Association
Sweden celebrated a dramatic penalty shoot-out win over the United States in Melbourne (Hamish Blair/AP)
Sweden celebrated a dramatic penalty shoot-out win over the United States in Melbourne (Hamish Blair/AP)

Defending champions the United States crashed out of the World Cup as Sweden booked their place in the quarter-finals after a dramatic penalty shoot-out in Melbourne.

Earlier, the Netherlands saw off South Africa 2-0 in Sydney to move into the last eight, where they will meet Spain.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at all of Sunday’s World Cup action.

USA pay the penalty

The United States saw their grip on the World Cup trophy end as Sweden pulled off a dramatic victory on penalties after the last-16 match had ended goalless following extra-time.
The USA – who won the last two tournaments – could not craft a winner against inspired Sweden keeper Zecira Musovic, even after the introduction of Megan Rapinoe for what proved to be her final appearance on the world stage.
Rapinoe blazed the fourth penalty over and Sophia Smith then fired wide from a chance to win it with the fifth before Kelley O’Hara hit the post in sudden-death.
Lina Hurtig saw her initial effort saved by USA keeper Alyssa Naeher, but the ball bounced back down to cross the line by the narrowest of margins – with goal-line technology confirming Sweden’s victory after a tense delay to progress to the quarter-finals against Japan.

Dutch delight

There was no such drama in Sydney where the Netherlands, runners-up to the USA in France four years ago, ended South Africa’s Cinderella run to the knockout stages with a 2-0 victory.
Jill Roord – who joined Manchester City from Wolfsburg for a club record fee – headed the Dutch into an early lead before Lineth Beerensteyn settled matters.

Walsh boost for Lionesses

Keira Walsh in a training session at the World Cup
Keira Walsh’s return to training handed England a boost (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Keira Walsh returned to training at the Central Coast Stadium as England geared up for their last-16 clash with Nigeria. Walsh was carried off on a stretcher late in the first half of England’s win over Denmark in their second group game, but fears she could miss the rest of the tournament proved unfounded with a knee injury was not as serious as first suspected.
“She has been on the pitch, she has been training today. Now we will wait until (we see) how she recovers from that training session and if she does well then she is available tomorrow,” said England boss Sarina Wiegman.

Post of the day

Quote of the day

What’s next?

World Cup infographic
PA Graphics

Last 16: England v Nigeria (0830)
Last 16: Australia v Denmark (1130)