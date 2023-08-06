Kyle Sinckler not taking England World Cup call as a given after Lions omission

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Kyle Sinckler not taking England World Cup call as a given after Lions omission

By Press Association
Kyle Sinckler is set to be named in England’s World Cup squad (David Davies/PA)
Kyle Sinckler is set to be named in England’s World Cup squad (David Davies/PA)

Kyle Sinckler insists missing out on Lions selection was like being dumped by a girlfriend in an experience that has left him uncertain of his place in England’s World Cup squad.

Sinckler is set to be picked in Steve Borthwick’s 33-man group that is announced on Monday morning with little doubt over his inclusion given he is first choice tighthead prop.

But the 30-year-old refuses to assume he will take part in his second World Cup after he was excluded from Warren Gatland’s British and Irish Lions squad in 2021 despite being considered a certainty to tour South Africa.

Kyle Sinckler missed out on initial Lions selection in 2021 until
Kyle Sinckler missed out on initial Lions selection in 2021 (Steve Haag/PA)

Andrew Porter was picked by Gatland, only for the Ireland front row to be ruled out by a toe injury, offering Sinckler a reprieve.

“The Lions experience taught me never to… I can’t really find another word for ‘granted’ because I don’t want to say I took it for granted… but I was like, ‘I’ve got a pretty good shot here’. And I ended up missing out on the squad,” Sinckler said.

“I was absolutely devastated and I was like, ‘I’m never going to have that little voice in my head ever saying ‘You’ll be all right’.

“That experience in itself was just crazy. Because obviously I initially didn’t make the squad and then you come to terms with that, you wish the boys the best of luck and you are focused on what you need to do.

“Then unfortunately for Andrew, he picked up an injury and that means I’m in – just as I was getting over it.

“It was like an ex dumping you and just as you’re getting over it all of a sudden she wants you back. You’re messing with my head! So it was a strange one.

“It’s about having that humility and respect for the game because rugby can humble you very quickly.”