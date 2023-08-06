Lee Johnson hits out at Hibernian’s lack of ‘mental strength’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lee Johnson hits out at Hibernian’s lack of ‘mental strength’

By Press Association
Lee Johnson was irked by Hibs’ first-half display (Steve Welsh/PA)
Lee Johnson admits Hibernian need to learn fast how to handle the demands of juggling European football with domestic matters after they suffered a 3-2 defeat at home to St Mirren in their cinch Premiership opener.

The Easter Road side defeated Andorran side Inter d’Escaldes 6-1 in their Europa Conference League qualifier on Thursday – 7-3 on aggregate – but they fell flat on Sunday as their visitors raced into a two-goal lead through Mark O’Hara and Toyosi Olusanya.

Hibs raised their intensity levels after the break and got themselves level through Adam Le Fondre and Christian Doidge. but Saints claimed the points with a late header from substitute Alex Greive.

With home and away games against Swiss side FC Luzern over the next two Thursdays, Johnson is worried about his team’s ability to handle the demands of competing on both fronts.

“I’m super disappointed with the start,” he said. “If we’re going to compete in all competitions we have got to be able to play Thursday-Sunday-Thursday-Sunday.

“I obviously named the same starting XI (as Thursday), which is fair (criticism) to be thrown at me.

“But I feel individually the boys have a responsibility to be at their best physically and mentally, with the help of us and all the expertise we have got.

“I don’t think it was a fitness thing because you saw us take over in the second half.

“It was more a mental strength to be able to go again, when the focus had been on a recent game, if that makes sense.

“With St Mirren having a longer lead-in than us in terms of preparation they did a job on us. We made poor decisions.

“The boys showed in the second half it wasn’t a fitness issue. It looked like that in the first half due to not being as mentally focused as he should have been.

“We’ve got to get to grips with that quickly if we want to compete on all fronts.”

Johnson made a double substitution after just 28 minutes, taking off Josh Campbell and Allan Delferriere and switching formation while his team trailed 2-0.

“I love Josh to bits, he’s a fantastic player and has goals in him, but he has to bring his game more often,” said Johnson, explaining the changes.

“His game is a powerful game, he hits numbers in terms of getting in the box and can win second balls. For whatever reason he wasn’t on it today.

“Allan looked like it was too much for him to play two games in four days.”   

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson praised his side’s resilience after they overcame the disappointment of squandering their two-goal lead to go and win the match.

“I was delighted with the performance,” he said. “To come here and dominate the whole first half with the quality we showed was great.

“I thought to a man we were excellent. We were always going to face a comeback, this is a very good Hibs side who have recruited heavily and it was always going to be a test.

“When they launch things up to Doidge anything can happen. It became a little bit route one.

“We could have lived to regret not taking the amount of chances we created, but we were not happy to settle for a point. I thought we were excellent and showed real quality.”