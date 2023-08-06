Ipswich make winning return to Championship with victory over 10-man Sunderland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ipswich make winning return to Championship with victory over 10-man Sunderland

By Press Association
George Hirst celebrates scoring Ipswich’s second goal (Richard Sellers/PA).
George Hirst celebrates scoring Ipswich’s second goal (Richard Sellers/PA).

Ipswich made a winning return to the Sky Bet Championship as they claimed a 2-1 victory over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Former Sunderland striker Nathan Broadhead opened the scoring in first-half stoppage time before turning provider eight minutes into the second half as he set up George Hirst to double the visitors’ lead.

Sunderland were reduced to 10 men when Trai Hume was sent off for a second booking, but Tony Mowbray’s side set up a tense finale when Dan Neil converted Dennis Cirkin’s cross with four minutes left.

Ipswich saw things out, though, to ensure a winning start to life in the second tier in the wake of last season’s promotion from League One.

The visitors created the game’s first clear-cut opportunity shortly after the quarter-hour mark.

Wes Burns picked out Leif Davis with a deep cross from the right and the wing-back’s first-time effort looked to be heading in until a covering Luke O’Nien produced a superb goal-line clearance.

Burns fired in a low strike that Anthony Patterson saved moments later, but Sunderland should have opened the scoring midway through the first half, only for Jobe Bellingham to be found wanting.

Ipswich goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky could only push Pierre Ekwah’s low drive into the path of the 17-year-old, who joined Sunderland in a summer move from Birmingham, but, while he appeared to have the goal at his mercy, his first-time prod flew over the crossbar.

Neil dragged a shot wide of the target as Sunderland continued to probe in and around the 18-yard box, but Ipswich remained a threat on the break and went close themselves 10 minutes before half-time.

Broadhead backheeled the ball into Conor Chaplin’s path, but the forward’s shot deflected wide off Dan Ballard.

The visitors did not have to wait much longer for a breakthrough, though.

Janoi Donacien’s long throw reached Davis, who fired in a shot from just outside the area, and Broadhead stole ahead of his marker to deflect the ball into the net.

Ipswich doubled their lead eight minutes into the second half, with Broadhead once again heavily involved.

The Wales international played Hirst in on the right-hand side of the area and, after breaking across O’Nien, the striker drilled a rising drive into the roof of the net.

The visitors almost added a spectacular third within seconds of Sunderland kicking off, but Chaplin’s 40-yard chip cannoned off the crossbar.

The hosts’ task became much tougher with 18 minutes remaining as they were reduced to 10 men.

Hume had already been booked for a foul in the first half and he deservedly received a second yellow when he pulled back Davis to prevent the wing-back breaking down the flank.

However, the hosts rallied and clawed a goal back in the 86th minute.

Cirkin delivered a low cross from the left and Neil steered home a first-time finish.

With 13 minutes of added time indicated, Sunderland almost claimed a dramatic equaliser in the 101st minute, but Hladky turned Neil’s goal-bound effort on to a post.