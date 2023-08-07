On this day in 2021: Lions suffer agonising defeat to South Africa in decider

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
On this day in 2021: Lions suffer agonising defeat to South Africa in decider

By Press Association
British and Irish Lions captain Alun Wyn Jones and team-mate Maro Itoje appear dejected during the Third Test defeat to South Africa on August 7, 2021 (
The British and Irish Lions suffered heartbreak on this day in 2021 as South Africa won a third Test decider 19-16 in Cape Town.

History cruelly repeated itself as far as the Lions were concerned as 37-year-old Springboks replacement Morne Steyn sealed victory with a late penalty.

Steyn had landed the kick that decided the 2009 series in South Africa’s favour and the veteran fly-half broke Lions hearts again two minutes from time.

The Lions led 10-6 at half-time through hooker Ken Owens’ try and some composed kicking from Finn Russell, who had replaced the injured Dan Biggar in the 11th minute.

Cheslin Kolbe’s converted try put the Springboks ahead before Russell levelled matters with a long-range effort.

Steyn and Russell then exchanged penalties before the South African had the final word in dramatic fashion.

South Africa v British and Irish Lions – Castle Lager Lions Series – Third Test – Cape Town Stadium
Head coach Warren Gatland paid tribute to his beaten British and Irish Lions after their narrow Test series defeat in South Africa (Steve Haag/PA)

Lions boss Warren Gatland, whose side had won the opening game of a three-match series played in empty stadiums because of Covid-19, said: “The boys gave it 100 per cent and from a coaching point of view, you can’t ask for more than that.

“It was never going to be easy travelling away from home to play the world champions and they were really tight contests.

“We’re disappointed but it could have gone any way.”