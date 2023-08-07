England Rugby World Cup squad hits and misses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
England Rugby World Cup squad hits and misses

By Press Association
England hooker Theo Dan has enjoyed a rapid rise to World Cup selection (Adam Davy/PA)
England hooker Theo Dan has enjoyed a rapid rise to World Cup selection (Adam Davy/PA)

England head coach Steve Borthwick’s World Cup squad announcement has delivered its share of surprises.

Here, the PA news agency looks at selection successes and some big names who have missed out.

HITS

Joe Marchant (Stade Francais)

Joe Marchant (centre) has been selected for his first World Cup campaign (Ben Whitley/PA)

Marchant is among 16 players in the squad with no World Cup experience, but his ability to threaten opposition defences as either a centre or wing cannot be questioned. He was one of the few successes during England’s tame warm-up defeat against Wales on Saturday, and he will relish stepping on to the sport’s biggest stage in France.

Theo Dan (Saracens)

Saracens hooker Dan has enjoyed a rapid rise in terms of England recognition. London-born to Romanian parents, he only made his full Premiership debut 10 months ago and gained a first England cap against Wales on Saturday. He has excelled in the Premiership, and is one of three hookers named in Borthwick’s group alongside Dan’s club colleague Jamie George and Harlequins forward Jack Walker.

David Ribbans (Toulon)

David Ribbans has gained England head coach Steve Borthwick’s vote for the World Cup (Bradly Collyer/PA)

South Africa-born lock Ribbans, who qualifies for England via an English grandmother, established himself among the Premiership’s most consistent performers during his time at Northampton. His international breakthrough came during the Autumn Nations series last year, and he now makes Borthwick’s cut ahead of a player like Sale Sharks’ experienced Test second-forward Jonny Hill.

MISSES

Henry Slade (Exeter)

Henry Slade is a surprise omission from England’s World Cup squad (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Exeter centre Slade’s absence is undoubtedly the major surprise sprung by Borthwick. He offers vast experience, with 57 caps, and was widely expected to be among England’s midfield options alongside players like Ollie Lawrence and Manu Tuilagi. Selected pair Marchant and Elliot Daly, though, potentially offer more positional versatility, which might have gone against the 30-year-old.

Jonny May (Gloucester)

Only Rory Underwood has scored more tries for England than Gloucester wing May. His 35 touchdowns in 72 Tests underline a finisher of the highest quality, but he had lost ground in the race for a back-three place. Reputation alone might have swayed some coaches in terms of selection, but not Borthwick. At 33, it remains to be seen if May plays Test rugby again.

Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins)

Alex Dombrandt did not make the cut for England’s World Cup squad (Ben Whitley/PA)

After Harlequins number eight Dombrandt played a prominent role during his club’s Premiership title-winning campaign of 2020-21, it appeared that sustained England recognition would follow. But despite having a number of opportunities at Test level, he has never delivered consistency, and Borthwick has gone with just one specialist number eight – Saracens’ Billy Vunipola – for the World Cup.