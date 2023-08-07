Owen Farrell says England will use any World Cup expectations ‘to our advantage’

Owen Farrell says England will “use it to our advantage” whether they go into the World Cup viewed as favourites or a team under the radar.

Current results suggest the latter, with England having finished fourth in last season’s Guinness Six Nations and standing sixth on the official World Rugby rankings list.

Farrell will head to his third World Cup – and second as captain – and lead a squad that includes 16 players with no previous experience of the sport’s biggest tournament.

“If we go in as favourites or go in under the radar, we will use it to our advantage either way. We are working away quietly,” Farrell said.

“Tournament rugby is a lot about pressure. It’s bigger than anything you usually play in, and there is a lot of outside noise.

“We might not have as much of that, but the big thing is controlling what is happening in camp and not worry about the external factors which don’t really matter. We will look forward to getting the best out of ourselves either way.

“You go into World Cups and people talk about favourites and say, ‘it’s theirs to lose’ – but it doesn’t work like that. Just look at the football World Cup when Argentina lost to Saudi Arabia.

England head coach Steve Borthwick has selected his World Cup squad (Adam Davy/PA)

“The whole thing for the team is to get the most out of ourselves, and we are looking forward to it. The opportunity for us is brilliant, and now that the squad is selected we can really rip in.”

While there was jubilation for England head coach Steve Borthwick’s final 33-strong World Cup group, surprise omissions included the likes of 57 times-capped Exeter centre Henry Slade and Harlequins number eight Alex Dombrandt.

Farrell added: “I have not spoken to him (Slade) yet. I shared a room with Henry for the past four weeks, so I will definitely be getting in touch with him.

“People will need to be used over the course of this next 12 weeks. It is not going to stay the same.

“People need to stay ready, people need to make sure they are ready if anything happens. Those boys who have just missed out have a big part of this preparation.

“When it comes to any squad, there is a lot of competition, especially England. There were always going to be good players that missed out.”

Saracens flanker Ben Earl will feature in his first World Cup (Adam Davy/PA)

Saracens flanker Ben Earl was among those who made the cut, with a first World Cup now awaiting him after being in and out of England squads since making his Test debut almost three years ago.

Borthwick relayed selection news – or otherwise – to his players in Cardiff on Sunday following the 20-9 World Cup warm-up defeat against Wales.

“It was early, about nine o’clock,” Earl said. “I had just got up. I had a bit of a sleepless night.

“The back row is so competitive – the boys who have missed out, what great players and what great blokes.

“You do have to pinch yourself that you are going to a World Cup. It did seem at times over the last 18 months a long way off.

“Over the last two years, I’ve had a bit of an up and down journey in terms of being in and out of the squad.

“But I have enjoyed some successes at the club and I am probably more of a rounded individual now than I was a couple of years ago.”