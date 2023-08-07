Kevin De Bruyne says new approach to added time ‘doesn’t make any sense’

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne says the new approach to added time “doesn’t make any sense” and warns overworked players face up to 25 minutes being tagged on to some games.

Competitions around the world have been instructed to more accurately calculate time lost to stoppages this season, including goal celebrations and VAR checks.

Arsenal equalised in the 11th of 13 added minutes at the end of Sunday’s Community Shield against Manchester City and went on to win on penalties.

Matches in the Qatar World Cup group stage featured 11 minutes and six seconds of added time on average (Martin Rickett/PA)

The change in approach follows a directive from the game’s lawmaking body, the International Football Association Board (IFAB), which believes it will lead to a reduction in time-wasting and an increase in effective playing time.

The move was largely positively received when it was first trialled at last year’s men’s World Cup in Qatar, but De Bruyne is not convinced.

“We spoke to the Arsenal players and even the referees (about it) – they don’t even want to do it, but it’s the new rule and it’s what it is,” he said after Sunday’s match at Wembley.

“A game like today, even the first half with three minutes extra, you can only guess what’s going to happen if you play a lower team who keep timewasting all the time.

“Today we played 12 to 13 minutes. I can see games going for 20-25 minutes (extra). I think this will change in one to two months, but this is the first game.

“I’m thinking if we play Sevilla in Olympiakos (in the UEFA Super Cup) on Wednesday (August 16) and have 15-20 extra minutes and then play on Saturday again (against Newcastle) it’s like two times extra time.

“We’ll see how it goes, but it doesn’t make any sense.”

Players from the Manchester clubs met with Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) chief executive Maheta Molango last week and expressed their concerns about the change in approach.

A PFA spokesperson added: “Across what is now essentially a year-long football season, players are already thinking of these additional minutes in terms of extra games being played.

“It also comes at a time when players are pushing back against what is, increasingly, a completely unsustainable football calendar.”

We had a meeting last week with the FA. They recommended from the referees new decisions and rules. From the managers and players, we have shared our concerns for many years now that there are too many games, the schedule is overcrowded, and it’s at a dangerous level for… — Raphaël Varane (@raphaelvarane) August 7, 2023

World players’ union FIFPRO published a report earlier this year which found players with high workloads could face the equivalent of three extra games per season if the levels of added time witnessed at the World Cup in Qatar were sustained over the course of a campaign.

At the PFA meeting last week was Manchester United defender Raphael Varane, who spoke out earlier on Monday about the “damaging” impact of the changes which he said had come in without consulting players.

Varane retired from international football earlier this year aged 29 after comparing life at the top level to constantly going around a washing machine.

He tweeted on Monday: “From the managers and players, we have shared our concerns for many years now that there are too many games, the schedule is overcrowded, and it’s at a dangerous level for players’ physical and mental well-being.

“Despite our previous feedbacks, they have now recommended for next season: longer games, more intensity, and less emotions to be shown by players.

“We just want to be in good condition on the pitch to give 100 per cent to our club and fans. Why are our opinions not being heard?”

FIFA referees’ chief Pierluigi Collina believes added time levels will reduce as players realise there is no point in wasting time (Aaron Chown/PA)

FIFA found an average of 10 minutes and 11 seconds were added to matches at the Qatar World Cup, an increase on the 2018 finals in Russia, but it also found effective playing time increased by over four minutes.

It also found that as players became used to the new approach, the time added on dropped. Eleven minutes and six seconds were added on average at the group stage in Qatar, but dropped as low as seven minutes and 15 seconds in the last 16.

The Community Shield lasted 105 minutes and 45 seconds, much longer than last season’s average Premier League game which was 98 minutes and 31 seconds.