Reaction as England reach World Cup quarter-finals – Monday's sporting social By Press Association August 7 2023, 6.05pm

England claimed a penalty shootout win to reach the World Cup quarter-finals (Zac Goodwin/PA) Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 7. Football England scraped through to the World Cup quarter-finals after beating Nigeria on penalties. She scores big England goals.She scores big England penalties.👏 @Chloe_Kelly98 👏 pic.twitter.com/QYZO5EaYhJ— Lionesses (@Lionesses) August 7, 2023 A lot to a emotions and a whole lot of fight tonight 🙌🏼 thanks for all the support @lionesses fans! 1/4 quarters beckon 🔜 pic.twitter.com/0vQ9eY73U4— Lucy Bronze MBE (@LucyBronze) August 7, 2023 C'MMONN https://t.co/PDnj0QtkQi— Mary Earps (@maryearps027) August 7, 2023 Yesssir. Quarters here we come x https://t.co/qLLnDi1ZOF— Leah Williamson (@leahcwilliamson) August 7, 2023 Pfft! Chloe Kelly and Rachel Daly's penalties 🚀🚀🚀@Lionesses win!!Some will say daylight robbery, others will say steely resilients 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼I say… who cares 😂 a win is a win 🫶🏻 #ENGNGA— Sam Quek (@SamanthaQuek) August 7, 2023 Kelly's heroines! Boom 💥— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) August 7, 2023 Raphael Varane made his feelings on this season's rule changes clear. We had a meeting last week with the FA. They recommended from the referees new decisions and rules.From the managers and players, we have shared our concerns for many years now that there are too many games, the schedule is overcrowded, and it's at a dangerous level for…— Raphaël Varane (@raphaelvarane) August 7, 2023 And found support from Rio Ferdinand. We need to find a balance 100%.Players and managers alongside the authorities planning & implementing for the betterment of the game. Finding A solution where all parties (including the fans) are happy must be the aim. https://t.co/7Ob3y6udsH— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) August 7, 2023 Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton also shared his opinion. It's the stupid yellow cards that cause me the most problems. We want our best players available all the time. Not suspended or running the risk of a red card for showing emotion. It's the most emotive game, that's why it's loved across the globe. https://t.co/IYUW2cuXRL— Joey Barton (@Joey7Barton) August 7, 2023 Inter Miami celebrated reaching the Leagues Cup quarter-final. This team🫶🫶🫶🫶 pic.twitter.com/WZWCEafGzi— Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) August 7, 2023 View this post on InstagramA post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) Happy birthdays. Wishing @lauren__hemp a very Happy Birthday! 🫶 pic.twitter.com/ohDLI28m45— Manchester City (@ManCity) August 7, 2023 Happy birthday, @MattyCash622. 🎉 pic.twitter.com/g2SnEXpz5t— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) August 7, 2023 Tennis Coco Gauff reflected on the fourth singles title of her career. title #4 ❤️ biggest title of my career so far… words are not enough for this moment but thank you DC🫶🏾 "Philipians 4:13" pic.twitter.com/DaV4KWSXTA— Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) August 7, 2023 Boxing Dereck Chisora found an opponent for Anthony Joshua on Saturday. I found opponent for you, @anthonyjoshua @AbduRozik__ @EddieHearn @258mgt @MatchroomBoxing @DAZNBoxing @OnlyFans pic.twitter.com/OmZ4duklVz— Derek Chisora 🥊 (@DerekWarChisora) August 7, 2023 Formula One Not a bad view. Colorado 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/NcFNsPrmGR— Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) August 6, 2023 Romain Grosjean shaved years off. Clean shave : 2009 – 2023 😂 pic.twitter.com/Bgb2UuMtDe— Romain Grosjean (@RGrosjean) August 7, 2023