Fashion Sakala hails ‘unforgettable chapter’ as he says goodbye to Rangers

Fashion Sakala has waved goodbye to Rangers and the “end of an unforgettable chapter in my life”.

Rangers boss Michael Beale has signed nine new players so far which pushed the Zambia international, who joined the Ibrox club from Oostende in 2021, down the pecking order.

Beale confirmed on Friday that Sakala was in talks with a Saudi Arabian club and the 26-year-old missed the 1-0 cinch Premiership defeat to Kilmarnock on Saturday.

Rangers have not confirmed Sakala’s departure but he wrote on his Instagram account: “To my beloved Rangers Football Club, team-mates, management and cherished Rangers fans.

“Today marks the end of an unforgettable chapter in my life. It is with a heavy heart, yet a spirit of gratitude, that I bid farewell to this esteemed club, the supportive management and my fellow team-mates but most importantly, to the passionate and loyal Rangers fans.

“When I first joined Rangers, I could never have imagined the profound impact this club and its own community would have on my life.

“From the very first day, you embraced me as one of your own, making me feel like I belonged here and that sense of belong has been the driving force behind my performances on the pitch.

“To the coaches, the entire management and staff, thank you for your unwavering support and guidance.

“I am truly grateful for the opportunities you provided me during my time here.

“Rangers fans are simply the best and I will carry memories of our time together and the special song you created and sang for me, in my heart forever.

“As my journey with Rangers is coming to an end, I want to wish Rangers Football Club all the success and glory it deserves.

“I will always be a Ranger at heart and I look forward to seeing the club conquer new heights in the future.

“It has been an honour and privilege to wear the famous blue jersey and represent this iconic club.”