Newcastle sign Southampton defender Tino Livramento on five-year deal

By Press Association
Tino Livramento has signed a five-year deal with Newcastle (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Newcastle have completed the signing of Southampton defender Tino Livramento for an undisclosed fee.

The England Under-21 international has agreed a five-year deal with the Magpies after the two clubs agreed a reported fee which could rise to around £35million.

Livramento told the club’s official website: “I’m really excited to have signed for Newcastle United and I’m looking forward to playing in front of the fans.

“I was here for the games over the weekend; even though they were friendlies, there were so many fans and they were still so loud so I can’t wait to see what it feels like to play in front of them in a Premier League or Champions League game.

“The way the manager plays football is really attractive and I feel like it suits me as a player. And with how well the team did last season, the trajectory that we’re on now, I’m just looking forward to being a part of that.”

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has now added three new players to his squad this summer following the arrivals of Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali from AC Milan and winger Harvey Barnes from Leicester.

Livramento, 20, who signed a five-year deal when he joined Southampton from Chelsea for £5m in August 2021, missed all but the final two games last season due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury sustained in April 2022.

Livramento, left, has recovered from an anterior cruciate ligament injury which restricted him to two appearances last season (Adam Davy/PA)

He returned to action in May, making two substitute appearances in Southampton’s final two Premier League games before they were relegated.

Newcastle will play Champions League football next season after finishing fourth in Howe’s first full campaign in charge.

Howe added: “Tino is a very talented young player with an exciting future ahead of him so we are delighted to sign him.

“At 20, he already has lots of attributes that I admire but he also has the potential and drive to really grow with this team. I’m looking forward to working with him and to seeing him develop in a Newcastle shirt.”