Key questions answered as Robert Helenius steps in to take on Anthony Joshua

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Key questions answered as Robert Helenius steps in to take on Anthony Joshua

By Press Association
Robert Helenius (pictured) will fight Anthony Joshua at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday (Nick Potts/PA)
Robert Helenius (pictured) will fight Anthony Joshua at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday (Nick Potts/PA)

Robert Helenius has stepped in at the last minute to ensure Anthony Joshua will fight at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday.

Helenius answered an SOS call from Matchroom after Joshua’s original opponent Dillian Whyte failed a doping test.

While Whyte has vowed to clear his name and prove his innocence, all eyes are now on Helenius and here, the PA news agency takes a look at the backstory of the 39-year-old, who was once tipped to be the next big contender in the sport.

Who is Robert Helenius?

Born in Stockholm in 1984, the heavyweight holds dual-nationality with Sweden and Finland and forged an impressive amateur career, winning a silver medal at the 2006 European Championships. He turned professional two years later and quickly set about building on his growing reputation with Welsh boxer Scott Gammer stopped before former world heavyweight champions Lamon Brewster, Samuel Peter and Siarhei Liakhovich were defeated.

How does he fare versus Brits?

Helenius’ wins over Brewster, Peter and Liakhovich set up an eagerly-anticipated bout with Derek Chisora for the vacant European Championship title at the end of 2011 in Finland. A dominant display from Chisora followed with more punches thrown, but in highly-contentious fashion, it was Helenius who won by a split decision verdict. It was later revealed Helenius suffered a minor fracture to his right arm in the first round but it failed to keep critics at bay with ex-boxing trainer Freddie Roach at the time laughing off claims he could take on Wladimir or Vitali Klitschko.

No stranger to a last-minute call?

Boxing – Principality Stadium
Dillian Whyte celebrated victory over Robert Helenius in 2017 (Nick Potts/PA)

While Helenius’ victory over Chisora extended his unbeaten record to 17 fights, he spent 11 months out of the ring while he recovered from an arm injury and soon after endured two years of inactivity due to a contract dispute with his former promoters. A first loss to Johann Duhaupas further stalled his development before he accepted a fight with Whyte at 12-days notice in 2017. Helenius was able to go the distance with the British boxer on the undercard of Joshua’s fight with Carlos Takam in Cardiff, but lost on points.

Can he pull off a huge shock?

Stockholm-born Helenius was able to rebuild his career after defeat to Whyte with two victories over Yury Bykhautsou before Gerald Washington inflicted a third loss. He fought on the undercard of Deontay Wilder’s second bout with Tyson Fury at the T-Mobile Arena in 2021 and stepped in the ring himself with Wilder last October. It was Wilder’s comeback bout and did not last three minutes with the American handed a vicious first-round knock-out. Helenius bounced back with victory over Mika Mielonen in a Finland Castle last weekend but there appears a slim chance he can upset Joshua. Although, remember Andy Ruiz Jr?