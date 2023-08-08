John Lundstram targeting Champions League redemption with Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

John Lundstram targeting Champions League redemption with Rangers

By Press Association
Rangers’ John Lundstram is hoping for a better Champions League experience (Steve Welsh/PA)
Rangers’ John Lundstram is hoping for a better Champions League experience (Steve Welsh/PA)

John Lundstram is looking for some Champions League redemption this year as he prepares for Rangers’ qualifier against Servette on Wednesday night.

Under Giovanni van Bronckhorst last season the Light Blues reached the group stages of the competition for the first time in 12 years.

However, after reaching the Europa League final in Seville only to lose to Eintracht Frankfurt on penalties the previous season, the step up in class proved to be traumatic for the Glasgow side.

The Govan side finished bottom of the section with no points after home and away defeats by Liverpool, Ajax and Napoli and amid some heavy losses was a record 7-1 home defeat by the Merseyside club at Ibrox.

Ahead of the first leg of the third qualifier against the Swiss side – the winners play PSV Eindhoven or Sturm Graz in the play-off – midfielder Lundstram recalled a painful experience that he wants to put right.

He said: “The run (to Seville) was great… not so great memories of the Champions League.

“We didn’t quite perform as well as we’d want to and we want to try and correct that this year and make a better show of ourselves. So we do want to qualify.

“It’s not nice when you know you didn’t perform to the level you know you’re capable of and you’ve shown and we know we can do better.

“Playing up against absolute world-class players every other week is great experience but it would have been a better experience if we done a little bit better, of course it would.

“So hopefully, we can we can progress through to the group stages, we can put in a better performance but of course that’s a distance away.

“Hopefully, we have four games until that point so we can cross that bridge when it comes.”