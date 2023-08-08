Joel Piroe at the double as Swansea ease through in Carabao Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Joel Piroe at the double as Swansea ease through in Carabao Cup

By Press Association
Joel Piroe fired Swansea through (Nick Potts/PA)
Swansea’s top scorer of the past two seasons, Joel Piroe, struck twice to give his new boss Michael Duff his first win as the Championship side went safely into the second round of the Carabao Cup with a 3-0 home win over Northampton.

The subject of much transfer speculation this summer, Piroe struck in the 10th minute when Wales international Ollie Cooper drove into the Cobblers’ box and passed across goal for a simple tap-in.

His second came 10 minutes into the second half and was equally simple. This time Liam Cullen took up the running on the right and his cross ricocheted off a defender and went in off Piroe’s chest.

The first strike took him to 50 goals in his professional career and his second made it 46 in 94 games for the Swans.

Swansea dominated the opening exchanges, but their League One visitors created a couple of good chances, both of which were pushed just past the post by Kieron Bowie.

Swansea came out hard and fast at the start of the second half and skipper Matt Grimes set Cooper free, but he stumbled as he tried to beat Max Thompson in the Northampton goal and saw his scrambled effort go inches wide.

New signing Josh Ginnelly marked his debut with a 93rd-minute scorcher to put the final seal on a good night’s work.