Newport hit back to shock Charlton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Newport hit back to shock Charlton

By Press Association
Aaron Wildig was on target for Newport (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Aaron Wildig was on target for Newport (Barrington Coombs/PA)

League Two Newport County fought back from a goal down to beat League One Charlton 3-1 in the Carabao Cup first round at Rodney Parade.

An Addicks side showing 10 changes from their weekend win over Leyton Orient took the lead through Daniel Kanu just before half-time.

But second-half goals from Aaron Wildig, Will Evans and Seb Palmer-Houlden sent County through to the second round for the seventh season in succession.

Charlton had the better of the first half, with Kanu seeing an early effort saved by Nick Townsend before Panutche Camara and Jack Payne both wasted decent opportunities.

Debutant Josh Seberry had Newport’s best chance of the first half, but his header from a corner was straight at Harry Isted.

The visitors went ahead after 43 minutes when Kanu turned in a wayward shot from substitute Tyreece Campbell.

Harry Charsley hit a post as the home side started the second half on the front foot.

And Wildig equalised in the 63rd minute with a cool finish from the right of the six-yard box.

Evans converted a cross from substitute Matty Bondswell to complete the turnaround after 76 minutes.

And Palmer-Houlden made certain of the victory as he slotted in 10 minutes from time after being teed up by Charsley.