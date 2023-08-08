Ollie Wood and Mark Stewart claim Madison silver in thrilling Glasgow finale

Ollie Wood and Mark Stewart snatched men’s Madison silver on the line and came within a whisker of gold for Great Britain in a thrilling finale at the UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow.

New Zealand won the final sprint but Wood came charging down the final straight to take second place and with it pip the Kiwis to silver by a single point, while finishing only two points off the 37 points that gave gold to the Dutch duo of Jan-Willem van Schip and Yoeri Havik.

While Wood replicates the Madison silver he won alongside Ethan Hayter in last year’s worlds in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, the medal was only the second at this level for the 27-year-old Scot, a particular thrill on home boards in Glasgow.

WOOOOOOOW!!! Ollie Wood and Mark Stewart take Madison silver in the final sprint! 🥈#GlasgowScotland2023 pic.twitter.com/eVJxmVXtbv — British Cycling (@BritishCycling) August 8, 2023

“Some of the guys we’re racing against have just come from the Tour de France, they’re super strong so we knew to be in with a shout we’d have to be clever and bide our time and we did that,” Stewart said.

“We did that and we’re only two points off gold so there’s contrasting feelings. We’re gutted not to get the win, how amazing would that have been to deliver but at the same time to be here in Glasgow and be on the podium is fantastic.”

A late dig was not enough for Neah Evans as she missed out on the medals in the women’s points race, surrendering her title.

Less than 24 hours after winning the women’s Madison crown alongside Elinor Barker, Evans found she was missing the extra kick she needed in a race won by Belgium’s Lotte Kopecky ahead of Australia’s Georgia Baker.

Neah Evans, left, was made to do much of the chasing on her own when Lotte Kopecky made her move (Tim Goode/PA)

Evans started strong and had followed an attack from Kopecky and Baker midway through the race, looking to gain a lap on the field.

But the pair opened up a small gap to Evans, and while they could work together to pick up the points, Evans had to chase alone, putting in an effort that would cost her later on as she later lost the lap she had worked so hard to gain.

Evans then tried to go long to get the points she needed in the final sprint but could not respond to an attack from Japan’s Tsuyaka Uchino.

“The race didn’t quite go as I was hoping, so I tried to adapt,” Evans said. “I just tried to reset and relax and I relaxed too much. I think I didn’t have the usual zip in my legs.”

Evans came into these worlds, on her home track in Glasgow, still suffering the effects of a training crash last week – the injuries still visible on her right leg.

Although that did not stop her and Barker winning in the Madison, she could not back it up a day later.

Evans was racing less than 24 hours after she and Elinor Barker, left, won Madison gold (Tim Goode/PA)

“Up to the crash, I was having a brilliant lead-in,” the 33-year-old said. “I thought, ‘I am going to be fine’, but then you have that little step up. You say it is not going to affect you, it won’t make any difference, but you know it is going to.

“At this level just a few watts missing is the difference between being able to close the gap or not. So is what it is.”

There was yet more success for Britain’s para-cyclists on the penultimate day in the velodrome too.

Neil Fachie and Matt Rotherham joined Lizzie Jordan and Amy Cole to win gold in the mixed B team sprint – a 19th world title for Fachie at the age of 39.

Fran Brown won the women’s C1 scratch race and Jody Cundy, Kadeena Cox and Jaco van Gass teamed up to take silver in the C3 mixed team sprint.