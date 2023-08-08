Ben Waine brace sees Plymouth through in Carabao Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Ben Waine brace sees Plymouth through in Carabao Cup

By Press Association
Plymouth eased through (Tim Goode/PA)
Plymouth eased through (Tim Goode/PA)

New Zealand international Ben Waine bagged two first-half goals as Championship newcomers Plymouth eased into the EFL Cup second round 2-0 against League One Leyton Orient at Home Park.

Argyle’s opener came seconds after Orient striker Joe Pigott fired just wide on 25 minutes.

Waine pounced on a back-pass from Os central defender Omar Beckles to calmly slot past advancing keeper Sam Howes, making his first start for Orient, who topped League Two last season.

Argyle surged further ahead through Waine from close range on 38 minutes as the Kiwi forward turned in Freddie Issaka’s pacy pinpoint cross from the left.

Steven Schumacher made wholesale changes to the Plymouth side which opened their Championship campaign with a 3-1 home win over Huddersfield.

Spanish central defender Julio Pleguezuelo – a summer signing from FC Twente – made his competitive Argyle debut along with new season-long loan midfielders Lewis Warrington, from Everton, and Luke Cundle, from Wolves.

Orient’s best opportunity came from a Tom James corner from the left on 19 minutes, the ball deflected off a defender on to the far post and from the rebound Beckles smashed a rising drive off the bar. Dan Happe’s thundering follow-up flew over.