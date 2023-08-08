Rampant Reading dump Millwall out of Carabao Cup

Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan’s double helped rifle Reading to a shock 4-0 Carabao Cup win over Millwall at The Den.

The Nigerian striker netted early in both halves before substitute Charlie Savage’s free-kick and Mamadi Camara’s late strike fired Ruben Selles’ League One visitors to an impressive first-round triumph over their Championship opponents.

The Royals grabbed the lead in the very first minute when Ehibhatiomhan pounced on Caylan Vickers’ prodded pass to poke home over goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski.

They should have scored a second just 10 minutes later when Vickers blasted wide with only Bialkowski to beat after being put clean through by Camara.

Gary Rowett’s hosts grew into the increasingly fiery contest and rallied for a first-half leveller but were unable to properly test Royals shot-stopper Coniah Boyce-Clarke as they remained a goal behind at the break.

Selles’ side came close to doubling their lead just after the interval when half-time substitute Femi Azeez shot wide from distance.

But they seized the crucial second just moments later when Bialkowski could only parry Vickers’ shot straight into the path of Ehibhatiomhan, who slammed home from close-range.

Savage – son of former Wales international Robbie – grabbed his first goal for the club with a fine free-kick into the top corner before Camara’s late tap-in inflicted more misery on Millwall and capped a comfortable night for Selles’ resurgent Royals in the capital.