Andre Vidigal on target again as Stoke knock West Brom out of Carabao Cup

Andre Vidigal’s winner saw Stoke progress to round two of the Carabao Cup with a 2-1 win over fellow Championship side West Brom.

The summer signing – who also bagged a brace at the weekend – stepped off the bench to net the decisive goal with 25 minutes remaining.

The hosts went ahead after 27 minutes as Wesley’s shot came back off the post before hitting goalkeeper Josh Griffiths and crossing the line.

Albion levelled just after the hour-mark through substitute Brandon Thomas-Asante’s clever near-post flick.

But their joy was short-lived, as Stoke restored their advantage almost immediately after the restart.

The visitors had started on the front foot, as both John Swift and Conor Townsend forced early saves from Mark Travers.

Stoke soon fashioned a chance of their own from the left, as Ki-Jana Hoever’s goal-bound volley deflected wide.

Chances were few and far between following the opener, as City took a narrow lead into the break.

Stoke started the second half brightly, with Chiquinho twisting and turning inside the area before seeing a close-range effort saved.

At the other end, Albion almost levelled twice in quick succession, first through Swift and then former Stoke man Erik Pieters.

Two goals in as many minutes sparked both sets of fans into life, and Stoke saw out the win, despite missing late chances to put the game to bed.