Imps see off 10-man Magpies to coast into Carabao Cup second round

Lincoln progressed to the second round of the Carabao Cup with a comfortable 2-0 win at Notts County, who finished with 10 men.

The Imps took the lead in the 23rd minute when Danny Mandroiu’s corner was flicked on by Paudie O’Connor, and defender Sean Roughan was on hand to steer the ball in from close range.

Mark Kennedy’s side continued to dominate proceedings and almost doubled their lead shortly after following miscommunication in the County defence, which allowed Mandroiu to shoot from distance, but his effort sailed over.

Hopes of a comeback from the Magpies in the second half lasted only three minutes. Mandroiu intercepted Richard Brindley’s pass, and after his initial effort was blocked, the ball fell kindly into the path of Lasse Sorensen who slotted home in front of the travelling fans.

Mandroiu continued to dictate the play and almost got himself on the scoresheet, smashing the post with a fierce effort.

In the 56th minute, it went from bad to worse for Luke Williams’ side, who had been beaten 5-1 in their Sky Bet League Two opener at Sutton on Saturday.

Defender Aden Baldwin received a second yellow card for pulling back Tyler Walker just inside his own half as Lincoln went on to close out the match against 10 men.