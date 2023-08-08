‘He hasn’t said yes and hasn’t said no’ – Swansea in Joel Piroe contract talks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘He hasn’t said yes and hasn’t said no’ – Swansea in Joel Piroe contract talks

By Press Association
Swansea are in contract talks with goalscorer Joel Piroe (Nick Potts/PA)
Swansea are in contract talks with goalscorer Joel Piroe (Nick Potts/PA)

New Swansea boss Michael Duff revealed the club are talking to star striker Joel Piroe to try to entice him to extend his stay at the club.

The Dutchman is out of contract next summer and gave Duff a first-hand look at what he can do by scoring two of his side’s goals in a 3-0 demolition of League One side Northampton in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

“We haven’t received a bid for Joel Piroe at the club, so it is pointless talking about his situation until someone makes a bid,” said Duff. “The club is talking to him. He hasn’t said yes and he hasn’t said no to a new contract.

“The one thing everyone is looking for in football is goals and Joel is a prized asset. If someone is willing to pay the right price then he may go.

“He was probably disappointed not to walk away with the match ball tonight because he had a number of chances to score more than two goals.”

Having been beaten by Newport and Oxford in the first round of the tournament in the last two seasons, Swansea fans were happy to see their side go through. As well as Piroe’s goals, new signing Josh Ginnelly fired home a 30-yard solo stunner to announce his arrival in added time.

“It was a tough lesson against a Championship side. We were left a bit short,” said Cobblers boss Jon Brady.

“There were a couple of chances in the first half. They are a high-level Championship team and it was hard.

“They played with excellent passing and movement, and they were very good out of possession and jumped all over us. There is lots to work on and much to sharpen up.

“We knew they would be really tough, especially with the changes we had to make. We had to give certain players minutes and build up our fitness. It is hard to get results when you are working through that.

“To only make four changes from their side last weekend made it a really tough challenge. We made seven changes from our team on Saturday, and we knew we would go through some tough moments.”