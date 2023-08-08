Ammies come through shoot-out to stun Preston at Deepdale

Sky Bet League Two Salford dumped Championship side Preston out of the Carabao Cup after a penalty shoot-out win at Deepdale.

Preston had fought back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 after 90 minutes, only for substitutes Ryan Ledson and Mads Frokjaer-Jensen to miss from the spot and send the Ammies through with a 4-2 win.

The home fans had earlier been left stunned as Preston took the lead after only five minutes.

Connor McLennan fired a rebound into the top corner after his initial strike from Luke Bolton’s low cross was blocked by Preston defender Patrick Bauer.

North End almost levelled soon after through summer signing Duane Holmes, before the Ammies doubled their lead after 39 minutes.

Preston debutant Jack Whatmough, who captained the side, gifted the ball to McLennan just outside the Preston box, and he slotted past David Cornell.

The home side halved the deficit just before the interval when Holmes set up Ben Woodburn for a neat finish from 12 yards.

Preston were level five minutes in the second half when Holmes pounced on a poor pass out from Salford keeper Alex Cairns.

Pushing for a winner, North End almost went in front soon after through Will Keane and Salford substitute Matty Lund missed a great chance to win it late on before the Ammies progressed from a dramatic shoot-out.