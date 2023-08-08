Youthful Blackburn outfit edge past Walsall in seven-goal thriller at Ewood Park

A youthful Blackburn survived a Carabao Cup first-round scare before overcoming Sky Bet League Two Walsall in a 4-3 victory.

The Championship outfit twice came from behind with goals from Oisin McEntee and Ross Tierney cancelled out by Zak Gilsenan and Niall Ennis before half-time.

Strikes from Jake Garrett and John Buckley gave Blackburn breathing space but Ronan Maher’s late strike ensured a nervy finish.

Walsall were worth their 19th-minute lead when McEntee buried a looping header beyond Joe Hilton, but Ryan Hedges crossed for Gilsenan to squeeze home a 21st-minute leveller.

Ennis forced a smart save from Jackson Smith before Tierney finished off a well-worked team goal in the 37th minute, side-footing into the bottom corner from 12 yards.

However, the lead lasted just three minutes as Hedges crossed for Ennis to calmly slot home from 10 yards out.

Rovers were ahead five minutes after the break when Buckley fed Garrett, who rifled into the bottom-right corner. Buckley got in on the act after Gilsenan’s superb first-time pass set him free and he placed beyond the despairing dive of Smith.

The Saddlers gave themselves hope six minutes from time when Maher curled spectacularly into the far-left corner, but Blackburn held on.

Blackburn had earlier announced the signing of Sweden goalkeeper Leopold Wahlstedt from Odds Ballklubb for an undisclosed fee.

Wahlstedt, 24, has agreed a three-year contract and is the club’s fourth summer signing. He has spent the last three seasons at Norwegian top-flight club Odds BK – making 64 appearances – and made his senior debut for Sweden in a 2-0 win against Finland at the start of this year.