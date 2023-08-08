Wrexham make winning return to League Cup with shoot-out success over Wigan

English Football League new boys Wrexham dumped out Wigan on penalties as they reached the second round of the Carabao Cup for the first time in 16 years.

The hosts dominated but were held to a goalless draw in normal time before winning the shoot-out 4-2.

Charlie Hughes and Thelo Aasgaard both hit their spot-kicks high over the crossbar as the Latics crashed out.

Jake Bickerstaff squandered a big early chance for Wrexham when his overhead kick missed the target with Wigan goalkeeper Sam Tickle stranded after committing to a missed punch.

Home striker Ollie Palmer then nodded over 10 minutes before half-time.

Moments later, Tickle kept out James Jones’ strike before the onrushing Callum McFadzean inexplicably poked the rebound over with the goal at his mercy.

Dominant Wrexham had the first opportunity of the second half as Palmer powered an effort wide after cutting in from the left.

Tickle produced a brilliant double save to first keep out Bickerstaff’s strike before smothering Jordan Davies’ follow up.

Bickerstaff made it a trio of missed chances when he fired straight at Tickle, but his blushes were spared by a shoot-out win, with Luke Young, Elliot Lee, Thomas O’Connor and Sam Dalby all scoring for the hosts.