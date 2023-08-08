Sutton break new ground with penalty shoot-out win over Cambridge

Sutton reached the second round of the Carabao Cup for the first time after beating League One Cambridge on penalties after the game had finished 2-2.

Both sides came close in the space of a minute early on, as Cambridge goalkeeper Will Mannion kept out Aiden O’Brien’s header with Sutton unable to force the rebound in. Down the other end Elias Kachunga was denied by Steve Arnold.

The visitors went ahead when a mix-up between Arnold and Louis John as they tried to deal with a long ball allowed Fejiri Okenabirhie to run the ball in to the empty net.

Sutton levelled eight minutes before half-time when Harry Smith rifled in from close range following a long throw.

Matt Gray’s hosts might have scored within the first minute of the second half as Harry Beautyman headed just over, and Mannion then made a superb save from Smith’s header.

On the hour Jack Rose, who had replaced Arnold in goal, was adjudged to have fouled Okenabirhie, who converted the penalty.

Mannion saved well again from Beautyman, the but Us captain was on the scoresheet nine minutes from time when he also scored from the spot after being fouled.

More spot-kicks ensued as the scores finished level, with nine of the first 10 taken by substitutes as well as Rose in goal, and after Ben Goodliffe and George Thomas had both seen kicks saved, Rose made the crucial stop from Cambridge captain Harrison Dunk to send Sutton through.