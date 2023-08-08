Stevenage shock Watford on penalties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stevenage shock Watford on penalties

By Press Association
Nathan Thompson scored the decisive penalty (Tim Goode/PA)
Nathan Thompson scored the decisive penalty (Tim Goode/PA)

Stevenage progressed to the EFL Cup second round with a 4-3 penalty shootout upset of Watford following a 1-1 draw.

Neither side was able to gain control early on but Watford took full advantage of the first big chance on six minutes as Tom Dele-Bashiru’s whipped free-kick bounced across the six-yard box and was tapped in by Vakoun Bayo.

Stevenage grew into the contest, started to apply pressure and levelled just before half-time when Forster-Caskey’s corner was flicked on by Aaron Pressley and Josh March reacted first to volley past Ben Hamer.

Both sides had early opportunities to lead after the break as Watford’s Ryan Porteous headed wide from Imran Louza’s corner before Stevenage midfielder Forster-Caskey’s deflected shot whistled past the post.

With 20 minutes remaining, a Watford counter-attack ended with Louza firing towards goal from six yards but his effort was tipped over the crossbar from point-blank range by Krisztian Hegyi.

Hegyi was called into action again in the 90th minute as the Boro goalkeeper was at full stretch to tip Rhys Healey’s towering header past the post.

Few chances came in the closing stages and the match was decided on penalties, with Stevenage sealing a 4-3 win after Porteous and Healey both missed and Nathan Thompson fired in the decisive spot-kick.